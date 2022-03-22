Head-To-Head Review: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) versus Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wereldhave and Chatham Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chatham Lodging Trust $203.98 million 3.23 -$18.41 million ($0.46) -29.37

Wereldhave has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wereldhave and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A Chatham Lodging Trust -9.03% -2.31% -1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wereldhave and Chatham Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wereldhave 1 1 1 0 2.00 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Wereldhave on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wereldhave Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

