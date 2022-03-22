Head to Head Review: Luminar Technologies (LAZR) & The Competition

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Luminar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -745.01% -44.05% -29.45% Luminar Technologies Competitors -125.47% 1.84% -1.45%

This table compares Luminar Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million -$237.99 million -20.14 Luminar Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $127.98 million 21.50

Luminar Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 Luminar Technologies Competitors 664 2537 2978 82 2.40

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 76.60%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 43.41%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Luminar Technologies rivals beat Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.