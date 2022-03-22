Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Cap of $15,762.74

Helix (HLIX) traded down 67.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Helix has a total market cap of $15,762.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000992 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

