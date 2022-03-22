Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $63,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock valued at $94,053,419 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $103.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

