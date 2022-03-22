HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.96. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in HEXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HEXO by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

