HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.60.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in HEXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 4,997,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,418,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HEXO by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HEXO by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 890,696 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HEXO Company Profile (Get Rating)
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEXO (HEXO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.