Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $37,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after acquiring an additional 638,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $52.28 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

