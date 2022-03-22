HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.HireRight also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.32-1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of HRT stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 31,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,408. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

