Holley (NYSE:HLLY) versus Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Financial Contrast

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tenneco and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco 0 4 0 0 2.00 Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tenneco presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Holley has a consensus target price of $15.05, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Tenneco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Holley.

Risk & Volatility

Tenneco has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenneco and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco 0.19% 59.64% 1.40% Holley N/A 4.76% 0.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Tenneco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenneco and Holley’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco $18.04 billion 0.08 $35.00 million $0.42 43.38 Holley $692.85 million 2.36 -$27.14 million N/A N/A

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Summary

Tenneco beats Holley on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers. The Powertrain segment focuses on original equipment powertrain products for automotive, heavy duty, and industrial applications. The Ride Performance segment sells ride performance solutions and systems to a global original equipment customer base, including noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials, advanced suspension technologies, ride control, and braking. The Motorparts segment consists of broad portfolio of brand-name products in the global vehicle aftermarket within seven product categories including shocks and struts, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emissions, and maintenance. The company was founded on April 1, 1940 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

