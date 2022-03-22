Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $14.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.57.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

