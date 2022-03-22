Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,475 shares of company stock worth $255,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

