Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,475 shares of company stock worth $255,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
