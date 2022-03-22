Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

HRZN remained flat at $$13.82 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 154,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

