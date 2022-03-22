Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. 16,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

