Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.
NYSE:HRL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. 16,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.