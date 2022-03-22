Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of TWNK opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

