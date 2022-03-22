Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.66. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6,751,765 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $61.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.10.
In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houston American Energy (HUSA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.