Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.66. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6,751,765 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $61.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

