HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $37.54. 22,656,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,757,486. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

