Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Hubbell by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Hubbell by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after acquiring an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $189.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.