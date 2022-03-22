Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

HBM stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 932,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,580. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

