Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.84.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 632,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.99.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

