Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.75) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.10 ($69.34).

Shares of BOSS opened at €48.25 ($53.02) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €52.77 and a 200-day moving average of €52.85.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

