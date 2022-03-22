Huntington National Bank Acquires 949 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,696 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 27.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

