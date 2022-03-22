Huntington National Bank Buys 304 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.15. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.09 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

