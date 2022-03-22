Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.06. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.54 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

