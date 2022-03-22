Huntington National Bank Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $212.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

