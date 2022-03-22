Huntington National Bank Has $802,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

