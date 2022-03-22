Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $157.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

