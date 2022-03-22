Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,770 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enbridge by 9.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 167.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

