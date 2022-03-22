Huntington National Bank Sells 1,433 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,585 shares of company stock worth $62,330,725 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

