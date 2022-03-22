Huntington National Bank Sells 2,743 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average is $119.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

