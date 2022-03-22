IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

10x Genomics stock opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.04. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.02 and a beta of 1.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,865 shares of company stock worth $14,480,467. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

