ICF International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Get ICF International alerts:

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.75. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. ICF International’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.