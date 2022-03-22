ICF International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.
ICF International has a payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICF International to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.
NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.75. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49.
ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.
In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ICF International (Get Rating)
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
