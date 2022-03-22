Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.84. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ichor has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

