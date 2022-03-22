iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $398.00

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 398 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 384.70 ($5.06), with a volume of 1588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.11).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 361.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.73. The firm has a market cap of £731.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.53.

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

