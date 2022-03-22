IMV Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.10.

TSE:IMV opened at C$1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.01. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$152.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

