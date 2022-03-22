Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Sarah Kuijlaars Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 8,000 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 706 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of £56,480 ($74,354.92).

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 705 ($9.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19. Inchcape plc has a twelve month low of GBX 615 ($8.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 940.50 ($12.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 796.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 832.34.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

INCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.98) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Inchcape Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.