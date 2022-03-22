InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $90.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter worth $10,521,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in InMode by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in InMode by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in InMode by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,830. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. InMode has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

