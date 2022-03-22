Innate Pharma (IPHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Innate Pharma to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

