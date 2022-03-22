Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,369,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 526,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,855. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

