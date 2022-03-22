Insider Buying: Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider Acquires 3,208 Shares of Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli bought 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £7,731.28 ($10,178.09).

Shares of NCYT stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Novacyt S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 131.18 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 770 ($10.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04.

Get Novacyt alerts:

About Novacyt (Get Rating)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.