Insider Buying: Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider Acquires 3,208 Shares of Stock

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli bought 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £7,731.28 ($10,178.09).
Shares of NCYT stock opened at GBX 244 ($3.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Novacyt S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 131.18 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 770 ($10.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04.
