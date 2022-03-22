Insider Buying: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cnh Capital Co Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, March 19th, Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $480,600.00.
Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 698,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.18.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
