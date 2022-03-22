Insider Buying: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Saturday, March 19th, Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $480,600.00.

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 698,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

