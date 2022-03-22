Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Sells 36,473 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 31.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.