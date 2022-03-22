Insider Selling: Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,850. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $41.23.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.