Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 4,892 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total value of C$187,418.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,093.65.

Finning International stock opened at C$39.48 on Tuesday. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.71 and a 52 week high of C$40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.

Get Finning International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FTT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.30.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.