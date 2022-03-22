Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $153,200.00.

NTNX stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,740,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after buying an additional 920,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

