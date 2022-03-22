Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 64,121 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$387,419.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,182,902.76.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.19. 57,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,352. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.99 million and a PE ratio of 13.98. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.