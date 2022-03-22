Insider Selling: Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Elder sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.42, for a total transaction of C$42,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$193,812.

Shares of CVE SYZ traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,589. Sylogist Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$15.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

