Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 2,833 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ourania Tatsis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75.
- On Friday, February 18th, Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $119,889.00.
VRTX opened at $250.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.62 and its 200-day moving average is $209.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $874,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.
