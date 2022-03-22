Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Acquires 265,000 Shares

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein bought 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £60,950 ($80,239.60).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Richard Bernstein bought 40,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($22,116.90).

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Richard Bernstein bought 35,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £16,450 ($21,656.13).

INSG stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.83 million and a PE ratio of 45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Insig AI Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.06 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 91 ($1.20).

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

