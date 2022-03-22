Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 199 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 135.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 71.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.70. 53,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865,536. The firm has a market cap of $418.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.47.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

