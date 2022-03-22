Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 415 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.31. 310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average of $138.42. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $158.43.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

