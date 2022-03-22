Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 972,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,111,840. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

